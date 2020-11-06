Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Episode #6: Where did all the lumber go? – Liz Kovach, Western Retail Lumber Association


November 6, 2020
By Canadian Contractor

If there’s one thing Canada has, it’s trees. But right now we’re seeing lumber shortages right across the country and high prices when you can find what you’re looking for. What happened? Liz Kovachs is executive director of the Western Retail Lumber Association and she’s got some answers from her members and their suppliers that might surprise you. Hint: it’s not just the pandemic.

