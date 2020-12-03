The Hammer Episode #7: Pandemic Payment Programs Update – Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting
December 3, 2020
By Canadian Contractor
Bonny rejoins The Hammer with crucial information on changes to various federal and Ontario pandemic relief programs. Overall, eligibility is tightening, but some new programs are on the horizon. We also chat about how effective these efforts have been and what is likely to happen to them going forward.
