The Hammer Episode #9: The Arch of Pandemic – Suzanne Bernier, SB Crisis Consulting

Pandemic response expert Suzanne Bernier joins The Hammer to tell us what we’ve learned in nine months of pandemic about the virus, how it spreads and what businesses should do to combat it. We touch on some of the controversies around masks and lockdowns and whether surfaces are primary vectors for COVID-19. Suzanne looks ahead to the winter and the prospects for a vaccine – and the news is not all good.

