Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Episode #17: Natasha Fritz, Natural Carpentry


August 13, 2021
By Canadian Contractor

If you think women have the same experience as men in the construction world, think again. Canadian Contractor associate editor, Sukanya Ray Ghosh, speaks to Natasha Fritz, owner of Natural Carpentry. Natasha talks about what it took for her to establish her career in the industry, the changes she has seen over the years, the challenges women still face and the prospects for the next generation of women to join. This is a conversation that the industry frequently needs to have. Let’s make this industry a comfortable, conducive place for women to work in!

Print this page

Related
The Hammer Episode #12: The Winds of Change – George Torok, Morrison Hershfield
The Hammer Episode #9: The Arch of Pandemic – Suzanne Bernier, SB Crisis Consulting
The Hammer Episode #13: The Afro-Canadian Contractors Association – Sephton Spence, ACCA
The Hammer episode #2: Get ‘Em Young – Ian Howcroft, Skills Ontario

Tags



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.