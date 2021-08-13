The Hammer Episode #17: Natasha Fritz, Natural Carpentry

If you think women have the same experience as men in the construction world, think again. Canadian Contractor associate editor, Sukanya Ray Ghosh, speaks to Natasha Fritz, owner of Natural Carpentry. Natasha talks about what it took for her to establish her career in the industry, the changes she has seen over the years, the challenges women still face and the prospects for the next generation of women to join. This is a conversation that the industry frequently needs to have. Let’s make this industry a comfortable, conducive place for women to work in!