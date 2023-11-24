Canadian Contractor

Carey Fredericks   

The Hammer Epsiode #41: Cyber-security on site – with Wayne Dorris, Axis Communications

Canadian Contractor

Cyber-attacks in construction are on the rise. Bad actors are finding this an attractive industry to target as they can access data and cause business interruptions, and even demand payment of a ransom. As construction companies and their construction sites become increasingly connected, any device connected to the network presents a potential cybersecurity risk, and a robust approach to reducing this exposure is essential. In this episode of the Hammer, Wayne Dorris, program manager for cyber security at Axis Communications, talks strategies for mitigating security risks on the construction site.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
The Hammer Episode #21: Line of Site – Gavin Daly, Axis Communications
The Hammer Special Episode: Low Slope, High Performance – Abby Feinstein and Joe Thompson, CertainTeed
The Hammer Episode #32: Your Money Back Part 2 – Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting
The Hammer episode #16: Having the Right Conversations about Net Zero – Gord Cooke, Building Knowledge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.