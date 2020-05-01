News
The Hammer Special COVID-19 episode: How Are We Doing and Where We Are Going Suzanne Bernier, SB Crisis Consulting
May 1, 2020 by Canadian Contractor
Pandemic response expert Suzanne Bernier joins Canadian Contractor editor Patrick Flannery to look back at the chaotic last couple months, assess our response to the coronavirus and forecast where the health authorities will go from here. Bernier has helped craft Ontario and the U.N.’s response to previous epidemics – there is no better person to educate us about this crazy time.
