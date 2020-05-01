Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Special COVID-19 episode: How Are We Doing and Where We Are Going Suzanne Bernier, SB Crisis Consulting

May 1, 2020 by Canadian Contractor

Pandemic response expert Suzanne Bernier joins Canadian Contractor editor Patrick Flannery to look back at the chaotic last couple months, assess our response to the coronavirus and forecast where the health authorities will go from here. Bernier has helped craft Ontario and the U.N.’s response to previous epidemics – there is no better person to educate us about this crazy time.

