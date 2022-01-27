Canadian Contractor

The Hammer Special Episode: Inside the Frame – Jeff Pigeon, JELD-WEN Canada


January 27, 2022
Sponsored
by JELD-WEN Canada

Energy efficiency within windows starts with insulated glass. This is what keeps heat from coming in through your windows in the summer and cold out in the winter. During this podcast, we will discuss what an Insulated Glass Unit is and everything responsible for your customers’ home comfort.

