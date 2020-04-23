The Hammer Special Pandemic Episode: Pandemic Payment UPDATE – Bonny Koabel, AKR Consulting

April 23, 2020 by Canadian Contractor

Government funding guru Bonny Koabel updates listeners on the most recent announcements from Ottawa about federal support for small businesses. Changes and clarifications to the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy, including when it will become available and how to apply. Also, discussion of the Canada Emergency Student Benefit, the Canada Student Service Grant and the Canada Summer Jobs program – all new or changed programs to help you take on summer students or help the ones you can’t.