The inaugural Bioheat Week is coming soon!

Canadian Biomass is bringing the message of bioheat benefits to key industries with our new Bioheat Week. We’ve partnered with eight national media brands to help spread awareness of woody biomass heating solutions from May 8-12.

Follow along all week as we will highlight feature stories, columns and research both from our archives as well as brand-new stories about industries turning to bioheat solutions across Canada. Bioheat Week 2023 this year includes two special, free-to-attend webinars on May 8 and May 10. Find links to register here.

Hosted by Canadian Biomass, Bioheat Week is in partnership with these media brands:

Our Bioheat Week landing page will become a year-round hub for industry and curious minds to learn best practices and find the latest information on bioheat.

Stay tuned to our websites and social media (#BioHeatWeek) for more information as we approach Bioheat Week 2023!

Thank you to our generous sponsors for making this week possible: Wood Pellet Association of Canada, Fink Machine, Heizomat Canada, and KMW Energy.

