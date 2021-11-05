The National Home Show set to return in 2022

After a two-year hiatus from its annual trade show, the National Home Show, The Big One, presented by RE/MAX, is ready to inspire attendees in 2022, with a diverse lineup of contractors, designers, suppliers and home renovation, design and décor companies confirmed to exhibit at the upcoming spring show.

With the majority of Canadians spending more time at home throughout the pandemic, homeowners and renters are continuing to undertake renovations big and small to ensure their home meets their evolving needs. “We’ve stopped buying into cookie-cutter formats. Instead, we’re seeing an increase in Canadians creating their space, their way,” says Denise Hayward, Show Director of National Home Show.

The 10-day National Home Show, running March 10-20, 2022 at Toronto’s Exhibition Place, is set to inspire the 150,000+ attendees with new trends, expert advice, how-tos and so much more to help make everyone’s dream space a reality, regardless of size or budget.

“With 93% of our attendees seeing an increase in the time they spend at home, it’s no wonder spaces have changed so drastically over the last two years,” adds Hayward. “These changes bring new opportunities to create spaces that suit our growing needs, whether you’re a first-time homeowner looking to update your backyard and entertain outdoors, someone who has re-allocated their travel budget towards a much-needed renovation, or someone putting the finishing touches on a home office in a small condo. We know people have refocused how they use their homes and we can’t wait to welcome attendees back to show them everything we have in store, from new features and innovative products, to expert advice and so much more!”

“A recent survey by RE/MAX Canada shows that Canadian homeowners have put additional importance to renovations since the start of COVID-19, by those looking to stay in their homes, and those who plan to sell and wish to maximize their return on the resale market,” says Christopher Alexander, Senior Vice President at RE/MAX Canada.