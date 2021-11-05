The National Home Show set to return in 2022
November 5, 2021
By The National Home Show
By The National Home Show
November 5, 2021
By The National Home Show
By The National Home Show
After a two-year hiatus from its annual trade show, the National Home Show, The Big One, presented by RE/MAX, is ready to inspire attendees in 2022, with a diverse lineup of contractors, designers, suppliers and home renovation, design and décor companies confirmed to exhibit at the upcoming spring show.
With the majority of Canadians spending more time at home throughout the pandemic, homeowners and renters are continuing to undertake renovations big and small to ensure their home meets their evolving needs. “We’ve stopped buying into cookie-cutter formats. Instead, we’re seeing an increase in Canadians creating their space, their way,” says Denise Hayward, Show Director of National Home Show.
The 10-day National Home Show, running March 10-20, 2022 at Toronto’s Exhibition Place, is set to inspire the 150,000+ attendees with new trends, expert advice, how-tos and so much more to help make everyone’s dream space a reality, regardless of size or budget.
“With 93% of our attendees seeing an increase in the time they spend at home, it’s no wonder spaces have changed so drastically over the last two years,” adds Hayward. “These changes bring new opportunities to create spaces that suit our growing needs, whether you’re a first-time homeowner looking to update your backyard and entertain outdoors, someone who has re-allocated their travel budget towards a much-needed renovation, or someone putting the finishing touches on a home office in a small condo. We know people have refocused how they use their homes and we can’t wait to welcome attendees back to show them everything we have in store, from new features and innovative products, to expert advice and so much more!”
“A recent survey by RE/MAX Canada shows that Canadian homeowners have put additional importance to renovations since the start of COVID-19, by those looking to stay in their homes, and those who plan to sell and wish to maximize their return on the resale market,” says Christopher Alexander, Senior Vice President at RE/MAX Canada.
“The notion of a home as an investment resonates with Canadians, so RE/MAX is excited to return as a show sponsor and key brand presence in 2022, offering attendees exclusive enhanced VIP benefits including a lounge, discounted VIP tickets and front-of-the-line entry to consumers who engage with our brand.”
NEW! Virtual Engagement, Masterclasses, Shop Small & More
Despite a two-year hiatus for the in-person event, BILD and Toronto Home Shows have continued to inspire Canadians by connecting virtually. Launching The National Home Show virtual preview on October 22nd, the show aims to give attendees a sneak peek of what’s in store in March, as well as give homeowners access to the show’s robust list of experts and brands that can help refresh both indoor and outdoor spaces when they need it — 365 days a year.
Featuring a slew of home show exhibitors, new products, fabulous deals, an interactive vendor directory, the series will continue to give businesses who have missed out on face-to-face connections due to pandemic closures a chance to reconnect with their customers. The online series will also feature trends and tips from three National Home Show veterans -Jordan Spear, Mark Rason, and Desta Ostapyk-sharing content and advice for DIY, renovations and design respectively.
Also new for 2022, showgoers can get hands-on and find more in-depth knowledge at one of the Masterclass sessions running throughout the show. The series of interactive seminars will be an extension of the great content attendees will find on the main stage, but in a much more intimate and hands-on setting. The daily sessions will bring expert insight into attendee hands, give them an opportunity to get their burning questions answered and walk away with practical advice to shape their space, their way.
While the National Home Show hosts some iconic brands, small, local businesses continue to be at its heart, and supporting them continues to be a priority. For those interested in connecting with local vendors and shopping locally, the National Home Show has introduced a new Shop Small experience, brought to attendees by RBC Royal Bank. Attendees will be able to discover local brands and handmade goods from across Toronto and the GTA all in one space who have been hand-selected because they enrich and reflect their communities.
“The pandemic has been hard on small businesses and that’s why we are so excited to finally be shining a spotlight on local businesses related to the home –including décor, lifestyle, culinary, gardening, outdoors, and more,” adds Hayward.
Returning Fan Favourites
Must-see show features will also return in 2022, where attendees can have a one-on-one consultation with experts at Design Intervention; learn hands-on skills and tool safety at the DIY Centre; hear from celebrities including HGTV’s Scott McGillivray and design professionals on the Main Stage and get inspired by the gorgeous modular Dream Home designed by Bonneville Homes.
Safety First
The National Home Show is following the recommendations of Public Health and will continue to update its COVID-19 protocols in line with the regulations set out by the Government of Ontario. In order to keep attendees safe as they browse, learn and shop 250,000 square feet of exhibition space, the National Home Show and Enercare Centre have placed the following measures in place: built in contact tracing with every ticket purchase, increased sanitizing stations throughout the show floor and main foyer, vaccination requirements for entry, and more.Interested in becoming an exhibitor or attending the show? For more information visit www.torontohomeshows.com/tbo.
Print this page
Related
Tags
Leave a Reply