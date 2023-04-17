Canadian Contractor

The United Brotherhood of Carpenters recognizes contractors who are community builders

April 17, 2023, Toronto – The United Brotherhood of Carpenters’ Community Builder recognition campaign aims to shine a light on some of the many contractors who play by the rules, are dedicated to fair practices, worker rights, and industry excellence.

The recognition program launched in Canada is part of a broader annual industry campaign titled ‘Construction Industry Tax Fraud Days of Action.’

The 2023 Community Builder campaign recognizes UBC contractor partners in their five councils across Canada in Atlantic Canada Regional Council, Conseil Régional Québécois, National Construction Council, Millwright Regional Council and, Carpenters Regional Council.

SOURCE: United Brotherhood of Carpenters

