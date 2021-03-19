The Utility Expo 2021 announces new layout

The Utility Expo (formerly ICUEE) in 2021 is already on track to be bigger than any previous edition, thanks in part to a new outdoor layout with more space for overhead and underground utility equipment. The new layout will allow for more new product introductions and demonstrations at the show, September 28-30 in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We are looking forward to bringing the utility industry back together again in Louisville this September,” said Show Director John Rozum. “Exhibitors at the show are excited to introduce new products and attendees will have access to more education than ever before. Our show is 90% outdoors and our new layout gives us more flexibility to showcase equipment in action, allow for demonstrations and grow along with the utility industry.”

The demolition of Old Cardinal Stadium from the Kentucky Exposition Center grounds allows The Utility Expo to use that newly paved lot for exhibits, serving as a massive contiguous exhibit area connecting the indoor exhibits in North Hall and the traditional digging space in Lot K. The new layout also provides for the opportunity to group similar product types, making it easier to navigate and find the equipment at the show.

Another significant advantage of moving the exhibits all to the north side of the Hall is that it greatly simplifies parking and traffic flow. Whether you drive, use ride share, or take the hotel shuttles, you will have a quick and easy experience in getting in and out of the show grounds this year.

“This is a great year to be a first-time partner with The Utility Expo, and we’re excited about the new layout and our contribution to it,” said Mike Parilac, President and CEO of Planet Underground, producers of “The Jobsite,” the all-new demonstration area where utility contractors will learn about the latest techniques and technologies from their peers. “We have demonstrators coming in from all over to provide un-sponsored, un-biased advice in a space where utility pros can then go and see all the equipment and services just steps away.”

The Utility Expo is already set to be the biggest utility trade show ever, eclipsing the record set by ICUEE 2019 with nearly 1.3 million square feet of exhibit space already sold.

“Our attendance at ICUEE 2019 connected us with a customer who was looking for a very specialized crane, built for heavy lifts that can easily maneuver around small city streets,” said Brent Petring, PE, General Manager of QMC Cranes in Nevada. “QMC was able to design and build that unit when others couldn’t. Our product has a unique benefit, and we want to bring it to a larger audience, which is why we are excited to be exhibiting at The Utility Expo in 2021.”

“We are excited about exhibiting at the Utility Expo this year in what has been a challenging year for us as an industry with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Arjun Mirdha, President of TWG, a Dover Company. “The Utility Expo is an excellent way to connect face to face with our customers and forge deeper relationships. We have new products that we are showcasing and expect an enthusiastic response from our customers. We are long-term AEM members and supporters of The Utility Expo. I am optimistic that this year’s show will be well attended and energize our industry.”

The health and safety of all show participants is a top priority of The Utility Expo, and show leadership is taking proactive steps to follow policies and guidelines of the CDC and the Kentucky Exposition Center to ensure a safe and rewarding in-person experience for all.

“With the recent encouraging developments in combating the pandemic, we’re moving full steam ahead on a safe, productive, in-person event,” said Rozum. “We are confident everyone will be able to safely meet in Louisville, and we are working closely with the Kentucky Exposition Center and local health authorities to make sure we incorporate all expected policies and guidelines.”

Registration for The Utility Expo opens May 14, 2021. The show will run from September 28-30 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky. Stay up to date on the latest information at TheUtilityExpo.com.