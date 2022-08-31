The value of residential permits in Canada increased 3.1 percent in June: StatsCan

The value of residential permits in June increased 3.1% to $8.2 billion nationally.

The value of multi-family building permits increased 6.5%, with Ontario (+24.8%) leading the way, due to several apartment buildings being built in Mississauga. Overall, 15 out of the 20 highest value permits submitted across all sectors were for apartment or condo buildings.

Construction intentions in the single-family home component declined 0.6% due to large decreases in Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador. Gains in Ontario (+2.1%) helped to counter these losses.