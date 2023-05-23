Tridel works with government, industry, and CAMH, to bring mental health to the forefront of safety in construction

May 23, 2023 – Tridel alongside government and industry stakeholders, came together for an event that focused on Mental Health in the Workplace, held at Tridel’s Auberge on the Park community in North York.

This event aimed to raise awareness about workplace mental health and wellness, focusing on addressing the stigma around mental health in the construction industry. Guests included the Honourable Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education for the Province of Ontario, Andrew Pariser, Vice President of RESCON, Dr. David Gratzer, medical doctor and Centre for Additional and Mental Health (CAMH) psychiatrist, and other industry and Tridel guests.

This event is a part of Tridel’s Built for Respect mandate, first launched in 2020, as a collective effort by industry, union, and government stakeholders to create safe, healthy, and inclusive workplaces.

Tridel has invited government officials and industry associations to help amplify the conversation in support of mental wellness, noting that the ability to work collectively and reach a wider audience can bring change to this large-scale issue.

Mental health and addiction issues in the workplace are prevalent among workers in construction. An industry-level response was urged to address the severity of the opioid crisis following a report by Public Health Ontario issued in July 2022.

RESCON, Ontario’s association of residential builders, recently hosted their fourth Annual Mental Health Summit, citing that work-related stress, depression, and anxiety have surpassed musculoskeletal injuries in the construction industry.