U.S. home construction boom keeping contractors busy

January 28, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

In December, new home construction in the U.S. reached a 13-year high, and that means business is booming for contractors south of the border.

In December alone, new home builds were up nearly 17 per cent, leading to many contractors experiencing a backlog of work.

Contractor Nation, are you experiencing a similar jump in work here in Canada? What are your numbers looking like compared to this time last year?