U.S. renovators projecting positive year

February 19, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

The 2020 Houzz U.S. State of the Industry report — which provides both a review of 2019 performance and an outlook for 2020 for the residential renovation and design businesses — was released this week.

The news is good. Following a positive 2019, all industry sectors are optimistic for 2020.

The report finds that around two-thirds or more of residential renovation and design companies expect this to be a good or very good year (65 to 82 per cent), up from 58 to 80 per cent last year.

Contractor Nation, are you experiencing a similar sense of optimism here, north of the border? How was 2019 for your company and what are your projections for this year?