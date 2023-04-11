UBC Canadian District calls on governments to take action on industry tax fraud

April 11, 2023, Winnipeg – The Canadian District of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters is calling on governments to take steps to tackle construction industry tax fraud and labour trafficking.

This call for legislative support is part of Tax Fraud Days of Action, a United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) campaign focused on raising awareness of and taking action to address illegal business practices in the construction industry.

Tax Fraud Days of Action runs from April 12—18, 2023.

The UBC Canadian District’s call for partnership to address construction industry tax fraud extends to governments and other skilled trades across the country.

According to Statistics Canada, the underground economy accounts for $65.8 billion in economic activity annually. The largest slice of Canada’s underground economy activity comes from the residential construction sector at 35.0 per cent or $23.9 billion.

The UBC Canadian District Office is seeking to partner with the federal government to take steps toward eliminating construction industry tax fraud.

These steps include; enacting general contractor liability legislation to deter tax fraud committed by subcontractors; representation on the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) Underground Economy Advisory Committee, and; the assignment of auditors to work with the UBC to help identify contractor tax fraud via reported leads on suspected tax or benefit cheating submitted to the CRA.

SOURCE: United Brotherhood of Carpenters