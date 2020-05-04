ULI Toronto to host Expert Insights: Provincial Policy Statement & Community Benefit Charge webinar

On February 28th, the province of Ontario released a new Provincial Policy Statement that, among other things, expanded the time horizon for urban boundary expansions and includes a new policy focus on market considerations in planning for housing consistent with some of the changes seen in the 2019 Growth Plan.

On the same day, the province released for consultation a summary of proposed regulations for the new community benefits charge powers extended to municipalities through the Bill 108 amendments to the Planning Act and Development Charges Act intended to replace parkland dedication, Section 37, and developments charges for some soft services with a new charge that will be capped based on a percentage of land value.

This session will begin with an overview by Robert Howe, Partner at Goodmans, of the changes to the Provincial Policy Statement and the proposed community benefit charge regulation changes. Following the overview, a group of expert panelists will provide an update on these recent developments, and their potential implications for land development in the province.

This webinar is free for members on a first-come, first served basis. It will be recorded and made available to watch on demand at knowledge.uli.org.

