Update on 2020 NBC release

The Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes (CCBFC) has recently concluded its code development process for the next edition of the National Building Code of Canada, and has approved all final updates for the next editions of the national model codes.

Recent code development process activities included an appeal process to address stakeholder concerns, finalizing technical updates, and the approval of all final proposed code changes, which concludes the development process for the 2020 editions of the codes publications.

Next steps The approved code changes are being added to the national model code manuals, which are expected to be published in the first quarter of 2022. This updated publication timing will apply to the 2020 editions of the National Building Code of Canada, the National Fire Code of Canada, the National Plumbing Code of Canada, and the National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings. Provinces and territories have been provided with advanced copies of the changes to the national model codes so that they may prepare for adoption and enforcement of new provisions, as applicable, such as those focused on improving energy efficiency in buildings and housing, through their building regulations. Advertisement As publisher of the national model codes, the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) will keep users informed of publication updates.

Code development process The CCBFC develops the national model codes through an independent, consensus-based process with provincial and territorial partners, construction industry experts, stakeholders, and members of the public. After the NRC publishes the national model codes, code changes do not come into effect until the provinces and territories adopt them into regulation.