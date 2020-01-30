Update on Ontario College of Trades

January 30, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

While many applauded the news that the Ontario College of Trades (OCOT) was winding down, others believed that industry regulation and enforcement are necessary.

Regardless of which side of the argument you’re on, the fact remains that — to some extent — OCOT remains alive and well, despite the fact that its dissolution was supposed to occur early in 2019.

OCOT’s website remains active, albeit littered with mentions that the organization is being absorbed into Service Ontario.

So, what is actually going on with OCOT?

Jesse Rosenberg, Communications Manager — and the only person left in OCOT’s communication department — is mum on the topic.

“We don’t have a comment on the status,” he says, explaining that “this was a government announcement… and because it’s a government decision,” they won’t comment on timelines.

Rosenberg does confirm that OCOT continues to offer services required under its Act, including the T process (people transferring in from other provinces), the registry is still active and they’re still processing memberships.

In terms of staffing, he wasn’t sure he could comment on how many employees are left there. Canadian Contractor specifically asked about the number of enforcement officers that remain, and while he said he’ll get back to us, that question was never answered.

This statement was provided by The College:

“During the transition to the new Ministry-led service delivery model, the College continues to deliver key services including the issuance and renewal of Certificates of Qualification and Statements of Membership. Primarily due to the announced wind-down of the College, we have seen a significant reduction in staffing. We continue to enforce the Ontario College of Trades and Apprenticeship Act, 2009 (OCTAA) but our focus has continued to shift to compliance assistance for members and non-members.”

Reading between the lines of that government speak, it sounds like enforcement may have fallen by the wayside, but at this point, that’s merely a guess.