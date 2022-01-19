Vaccine mandates would likely face legal hurdles in Canada
January 19, 2022
By Hilary Young, Professor, Law, University of New Brunswick
By Hilary Young, Professor, Law, University of New Brunswick
January 19, 2022
By Hilary Young, Professor, Law, University of New Brunswick
By Hilary Young, Professor, Law, University of New Brunswick
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos wants provinces to make vaccination mandatory. Quebec has proposed a health tax for the unvaccinated. And other democracies have proposed similar laws. But fining or taxing the unvaccinated raises practical and legal problems. Here, I focus on the legal issues. | READ MORE
Print this page
Related
Tags
Leave a Reply