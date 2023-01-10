Versatex names new sales managers for Canada

Versatex Building Products, a manufacturer of PVC trim for residential exteriors, recently announced an update to its North American sales team, including three team members who will hold sales leadership positions for regions in Canada. Kris Fornuto is now the regional sales manager for Eastern New England and Atlantic Canada; Cole Hedlund is now territory sales manager for the Upper-Midwest and Western Canada; and Patrick MacRae is now territory sales manager for Atlantic Canada.

“We’ve always believed in upward mobility within our ranks, so each year we look within to develop new sales management leaders,” said Rick Kapres, vice-president of sales and marketing for the company. “This group, like its predecessors, worked hard and performed at high levels in their prior Versatex roles. They’ve earned the opportunity to advance their careers. We’re excited to give them increased responsibility and greater scope for serving our customers.”

