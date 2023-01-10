Canadian Contractor

Daniel Reale-Chin   

Versatex names new sales managers for Canada

Canadian Contractor canadian manufacturer manufacturer pvc manufacturer

PVC trim manufacturer promotes several sales-team members, including three to handle management roles in Canada.

Kris Fornuto is now the regional sales manager for Eastern New England and Atlantic Canada.

Patrick MacRae is now territory sales manager for Atlantic Canada.

Cole Hedlund is now territory sales manager for the Upper-Midwest and Western Canada.

 

Versatex Building Products, a manufacturer of PVC trim for residential exteriors, recently announced an update to its North American sales team, including three team members who will hold sales leadership positions for regions in Canada. Kris Fornuto is now the regional sales manager for Eastern New England and Atlantic Canada; Cole Hedlund is now territory sales manager for the Upper-Midwest and Western Canada; and Patrick MacRae is now territory sales manager for Atlantic Canada.

“We’ve always believed in upward mobility within our ranks, so each year we look within to develop new sales management leaders,” said Rick Kapres, vice-president of sales and marketing for the company. “This group, like its predecessors, worked hard and performed at high levels in their prior Versatex roles. They’ve earned the opportunity to advance their careers. We’re excited to give them increased responsibility and greater scope for serving our customers.”

www.versatex.com

Advertisement

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Wolseley Canada announces organizational restructuring
Wolseley Canada names Mark Gallant VP, Supply Chain
Alberta contractors report most sales increases in country, Atlantic Canada places second
LP Building Solutions names Tony Hamill as VP, Siding Manufacturing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.