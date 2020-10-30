Viega hosts online training seminars in November

Viega LLC has a full slate of online seminars in November for contractors who want to increase their knowledge and add skills.

During the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the company is making the valuable training easily accessible to contractors, distributors and others.Viega’s Colorado and New Hampshire seminar centers are closed for now.

Viega, the leading manufacturer of pipe fitting installation technology, is offering 18 classes in such subjects as ProPress, MegaPress and PureFlow PEX, as well as radiant, fire sprinkler and flushing systems training. The classes are taught by Viega’s expert instructors. Some courses offer Continuing Education Units while others include the opportunity to earn industry credentials from Viega.

In addition to the classes below, Viega can schedule requested online sessions for small groups. To inquire about such a session, DM us on social media at @viegallc.

Online seminars are free, but registration is required (all times EDT):

ProPress Credential Training – 11 a.m., Nov. 2

Flushing Systems Training – 2 p.m., Nov. 3

PureFlow PEX Credential Training – 3p.m., Nov. 4

Climate Panel Installation Training – 1 p.m., Nov. 5

Radiant Manifold and Connections Training – 11 a.m., Nov. 6

Pressure Testing Press Systems Training – 2 p.m., Nov. 9

Residential Fire Sprinkler Credential Training – 1 p.m., Nov. 10

Hydronic Mixing Block Installation and Programming Training – 4 p.m., Nov. 11

Viega Toolbox App: Offsets Training – 11 a.m., Nov. 12

MegaPress Stainless Credential Training – Noon, Nov. 13

MegaPress Press-in Branch Connector Credential Training – 3 p.m., Nov. 16

Codes & Standards Update forPress Systems Training – 4 p.m., Nov. 17

MegaPress Credential Training – 2 p.m., Nov. 18

Residential Fire Sprinkler Installation Training – 3 p.m., Nov. 19

MegaPressG for Gas Fitters Training – Noon, Nov. 20

CuNiCredential Training – 10 a.m., Nov. 23

MegaPress Piping Installation Training – Noon, Nov. 24

Steam Applications with Press Technology Training – 2 p.m., Nov. 30

To register and learn more, click here.

In addition to the online training, Viega continues its “TechTalk LIVE!”program. Master plumbers and Viega training managers Troy Locke and Bo DeAngelo discuss technical topics and answer questions from viewers in real time.Previous sessions are available on Viega’s YouTube channel.