VRBA announces 2021 CARE Awards finalists

Finalists for the 2021 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island have been announced by the Victoria Residential Builders Association(VRBA).

“The CARE Awards represent Canada’s finest in west coast home design and construction,” says Norm Verbrugge, Chair of the 2021 CARE Awards. “Finalists have again overcome challenges presented by COVID-19 and we look forward to showcasing their outstanding projects.”

Subject to public health and safety regulations, Gold winners will be announced Saturday, November 13 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel. Otherwise, the presentation will be a virtual online event similar to last year.

The public will be asked to vote online for the winner of the annual People’s Choice Award from among the Finalists at careawards.ca from October 8 – 31. There will be a photo display at Hillside Centre from October 18 – 31.Voters are entered to win a stay at Long Beach Lodge Resort, the 2002 CARE Awards Project of the Year.

Finalists are selected by a panel of award-winning, industry professionals using criteria such as architectural design, quality workmanship, creative use of space, and energy efficiency. The categories are Residential Planning Design & Construction; Interior Design; Commercial Planning & Design; Customer Service; Sales & Marketing; Special Achievement; and Special Interest.

“VRBA’s annual CARE Awards event highlights projects ranging from family communities to waterfront dream homes,” says Casey Edge, VRBA Executive Director. “Gold winners will be displayed in a full-colour magazine, printed and distributed by the Times Colonist, and viewed online at careawards.ca.”

VRBA appreciates the support and generosity of the 2021 CARE Awards sponsors:

Gold: BC Housing; BCCA Employee Benefit Trust; Built Green; FortisBC; Hourigan’s Flooring; McLaren Properties Ltd; Slegg Building Materials; Travelers Insurance Company of Canada; Victoria Real Estate Board

Silver: Coast Capital Savings; Trail Appliances

Bronze: Aviva | National Home Warranty; Mike Geric Construction

Media: CFAX/CTV; Times Colonist

2021 CARE Awards Finalists Best Entry Level Market Home GableCraft Homes – Corrigan Rayn Properties – Newlyweds Best Single Family Detached Spec Home under 2,500 sq. ft. Amity Construction – Narrows Città Group – Lot 10 Home at Bakerview GableCraft Homes – Carlisle Best Single Family Detached Spec Home over 2,500 sq. ft. Amity Construction – Strait GableCraft Homes – Neville Gary Sandhu Developments – White House Best Single Family Detached Custom Home under $1,000,000 Gary Sandhu Developments – Seymour Made to Last Custom Homes – Lakeview Retreat Rayn Properties – Farmhouse Best Single Family Detached Home $1 M – 1.5 M Patriot Homes and Java Designs – Outlook Patriot Homes and Victoria Design Group – Villa Rayn Properties – Piano Best Single Family Detached Home $1.5 M – 2 M Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House Philco Construction and Ryan Hoyt Designs – On the Rocks Rannala Freeborn Construction – Modern Farmhouse Best Single Family Detached Home over $2 M Falcon Heights Contracting and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Flair and Family GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Hidden Hills Novus Properties, Jenny Martin Design and Zebra Design – Magnolia Lane Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Elevated Rannala Freeborn Construction – Oculus Best New Subdivision Città Group and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Homes at Bakerview GableCraft Homes – Royal Bay Phase 2D & 3A Verity Construction – Westview Phase 1 Best Multi-Family / Townhouse Project Abstract Developments – Avery Lane GableCraft Homes – Compass Kahlon Developments – Sea Breeze Mike Geric Construction – The Reeve

Best Garden Suite / Accessory Building Adapt Design – Shorncliffe Studio Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House Best Outdoor Space Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Hidden Hills Novus Properties, Jenny Martin Design and Zebra Design – Magnolia Lane Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Elevated Philco Construction and Ryan Hoyt Designs – On the Rocks Best New Home Design under $2 M Adapt Design – Winterfell Cottage Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House GableCraft Homes – Carlisle Ryan Hoyt Designs and Philco Construction – On the Rocks Best New Home Design over $2 M Novus Properties, Jenny Martin Design and Zebra Design – Magnolia Lane Ryan Hoyt Designs – Flair and Family Ryan Hoyt Designs – Hidden Hills Best Home Design – Concept Ryan Hoyt Designs – Sheltered Cove Ryan Hoyt Designs – Triple A Ryan Hoyt Designs – True Perspective Step One Design – West Coast Riviera Best Innovative Feature Abstract Developments – Bowker Collection Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Hidden Hills Philco Construction and Ryan Hoyt Designs – On the Rocks Best Residential Renovation or Restoration Amity Construction – Home Green Island Builders – Castlerock Jenny Martin Design – Mon Petit Chou Made to Last Custom Homes – Thetis Transformation Best Traditional Kitchen GableCraft Homes – Neville Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Mon Petit Chou Made to Last Custom Homes – Thetis Transformation Novus Properties and Jenny Martin Design – Magnolia Lane Best Contemporary Kitchen under 250 sq. ft. GableCraft Homes – Carlisle Interactive Construction and Carly Sanderson Interiors – The Hilltop House R annala Freeborn Construction – Oculus Thomas Philips Woodworking – Downtown Retreat

Best Contemporary Kitchen over 250 sq. ft. Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House Falcon Heights Contracting and Jason Good Custom Cabinets – Flair and Family GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Hidden Hills Patriot Homes – Elevated Rannala Freeborn Construction – Modern Farmhouse Best Traditional Bathroom Amity Construction – Home GableCraft Homes – Neville Best Contemporary Bathroom GableCraft Homes – Carlisle Interactive Construction and Carly Sanderson Interiors – The Hilltop House Made to Last Custom Homes – Lakeview Retreat Best Master Suite Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Hidden Hills Novus Properties and Jenny Martin Design – Magnolia Lane Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Elevated Rannala Freeborn Construction – Oculus Best Interior – Residential Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House GT Mann Construction, Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Hidden Hills Novus Properties and Jenny Martin Design – Magnolia Lane Philco Construction – On the Rocks Rannala Freeborn Construction – Oculus Best Custom Millwork under 2,000 sq. ft. Interactive Construction and Carly Sanderson Interiors – The Hilltop House Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Mon Petit Chou Thomas Philips Woodworking – Downtown Retreat Best Custom Millwork over 2,000 sq. ft. Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Hidden Hills Novus Properties and Jenny Martin Design – Magnolia Lane Patriot Homes – Elevated Rannala Freeborn Construction – Oculus Best Commercial Project GableCraft Homes – Sequoia Coffee at Royal Bay Outlook Project Management – Nil Tu, OVerity Construction – Westshore BoulderHouse