VRBA announces 2021 CARE Awards finalists

Finalists for the 2021 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island have been announced by the Victoria Residential Builders Association(VRBA).
“The CARE Awards represent Canada’s finest in west coast home design and construction,” says Norm Verbrugge, Chair of the 2021 CARE Awards. “Finalists have again overcome challenges presented by COVID-19 and we look forward to showcasing their outstanding projects.”
Subject to public health and safety regulations, Gold winners will be announced Saturday, November 13 at the Fairmont Empress Hotel. Otherwise, the presentation will be a virtual online event similar to last year.
The public will be asked to vote online for the winner of the annual People’s Choice Award from among the Finalists at careawards.ca from October 8 – 31. There will be a photo display at Hillside Centre from October 18 – 31.Voters are entered to win a stay at Long Beach Lodge Resort, the 2002 CARE Awards Project of the Year.
Finalists are selected by a panel of award-winning, industry professionals using criteria such as architectural design, quality workmanship, creative use of space, and energy efficiency. The categories are Residential Planning Design & Construction; Interior Design; Commercial Planning & Design; Customer Service; Sales & Marketing; Special Achievement; and Special Interest.
“VRBA’s annual CARE Awards event highlights projects ranging from family communities to waterfront dream homes,” says Casey Edge, VRBA Executive Director. “Gold winners will be displayed in a full-colour magazine, printed and distributed by the Times Colonist, and viewed online at careawards.ca.”
VRBA appreciates the support and generosity of the 2021 CARE Awards sponsors:
Gold: BC Housing; BCCA Employee Benefit Trust; Built Green; FortisBC; Hourigan’s Flooring; McLaren Properties Ltd; Slegg Building Materials; Travelers Insurance Company of Canada; Victoria Real Estate Board
Silver: Coast Capital Savings; Trail Appliances
Bronze: Aviva | National Home Warranty; Mike Geric Construction
Media: CFAX/CTV; Times Colonist
2021 CARE Awards Finalists
Best Entry Level Market Home
GableCraft Homes – Corrigan
Rayn Properties – Newlyweds
Best Single Family Detached Spec Home under 2,500 sq. ft.
Amity Construction – Narrows
Città Group – Lot 10 Home at Bakerview
GableCraft Homes – Carlisle
Best Single Family Detached Spec Home over 2,500 sq. ft.
Amity Construction – Strait
GableCraft Homes – Neville
Gary Sandhu Developments – White House
Best Single Family Detached Custom Home under $1,000,000
Gary Sandhu Developments – Seymour
Made to Last Custom Homes – Lakeview Retreat
Rayn Properties – Farmhouse
Best Single Family Detached Home $1 M – 1.5 M
Patriot Homes and Java Designs – Outlook
Patriot Homes and Victoria Design Group – Villa
Rayn Properties – Piano
Best Single Family Detached Home $1.5 M – 2 M
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
Philco Construction and Ryan Hoyt Designs – On the Rocks
Rannala Freeborn Construction – Modern Farmhouse
Best Single Family Detached Home over $2 M
Falcon Heights Contracting and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Flair and Family
GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Hidden Hills
Novus Properties, Jenny Martin Design and Zebra Design – Magnolia Lane
Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Elevated
Rannala Freeborn Construction – Oculus
Best New Subdivision
Città Group and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Homes at Bakerview
GableCraft Homes – Royal Bay Phase 2D & 3A
Verity Construction – Westview Phase 1
Best Multi-Family / Townhouse Project
Abstract Developments – Avery Lane
GableCraft Homes – Compass
Kahlon Developments – Sea Breeze
Mike Geric Construction – The Reeve
Best Garden Suite / Accessory Building
Adapt Design – Shorncliffe Studio
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
Best Outdoor Space
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Hidden Hills
Novus Properties, Jenny Martin Design and Zebra Design – Magnolia Lane
Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Elevated
Philco Construction and Ryan Hoyt Designs – On the Rocks
Best New Home Design under $2 M
Adapt Design – Winterfell Cottage
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
GableCraft Homes – Carlisle
Ryan Hoyt Designs and Philco Construction – On the Rocks
Best New Home Design over $2 M
Novus Properties, Jenny Martin Design and Zebra Design – Magnolia Lane
Ryan Hoyt Designs – Flair and Family
Ryan Hoyt Designs – Hidden Hills
Best Home Design – Concept
Ryan Hoyt Designs – Sheltered Cove
Ryan Hoyt Designs – Triple A
Ryan Hoyt Designs – True Perspective
Step One Design – West Coast Riviera
Best Innovative Feature
Abstract Developments – Bowker Collection
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Hidden Hills
Philco Construction and Ryan Hoyt Designs – On the Rocks
Best Residential Renovation or Restoration
Amity Construction – Home
Green Island Builders – Castlerock
Jenny Martin Design – Mon Petit Chou
Made to Last Custom Homes – Thetis Transformation
Best Traditional Kitchen
GableCraft Homes – Neville
Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Mon Petit Chou
Made to Last Custom Homes – Thetis Transformation
Novus Properties and Jenny Martin Design – Magnolia Lane
Best Contemporary Kitchen under 250 sq. ft.
GableCraft Homes – Carlisle
Interactive Construction and Carly Sanderson Interiors – The Hilltop House R
annala Freeborn Construction – Oculus
Thomas Philips Woodworking – Downtown Retreat
Best Contemporary Kitchen over 250 sq. ft.
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
Falcon Heights Contracting and Jason Good Custom Cabinets – Flair and Family
GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Hidden Hills
Patriot Homes – Elevated
Rannala Freeborn Construction – Modern Farmhouse
Best Traditional Bathroom
Amity Construction – Home
GableCraft Homes – Neville
Best Contemporary Bathroom
GableCraft Homes – Carlisle
Interactive Construction and Carly Sanderson Interiors – The Hilltop House
Made to Last Custom Homes – Lakeview Retreat
Best Master Suite
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Hidden Hills
Novus Properties and Jenny Martin Design – Magnolia Lane
Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Elevated
Rannala Freeborn Construction – Oculus
Best Interior – Residential
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
GT Mann Construction, Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Hidden Hills
Novus Properties and Jenny Martin Design – Magnolia Lane
Philco Construction – On the Rocks
Rannala Freeborn Construction – Oculus
Best Custom Millwork under 2,000 sq. ft.
Interactive Construction and Carly Sanderson Interiors – The Hilltop House
Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Mon Petit Chou
Thomas Philips Woodworking – Downtown Retreat
Best Custom Millwork over 2,000 sq. ft.
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Hidden Hills
Novus Properties and Jenny Martin Design – Magnolia Lane
Patriot Homes – Elevated
Rannala Freeborn Construction – Oculus
Best Commercial Project
GableCraft Homes – Sequoia Coffee at Royal Bay
Outlook Project Management – Nil Tu,
OVerity Construction – Westshore BoulderHouse
Best Condominium Project or Mixed-Use Development
Abstract Developments – Bowker Collection
BC Housing – Croftonbrook Phase 2
Concert Properties – Tapestry at Victoria Harbour
Verity Construction – Hockley Heights
Best Sales Centre / Show Home
Città Group – Seaside at Seafield
Concert Properties – Tapestry at Victoria Harbour
Best Website
Amity Construction – Amity Construction
Concert Properties – Tapestry at Victoria Harbour
Thomas Philips Woodworking – Thomas Philips Woodworking
Best Overall Marketing Campaign
Abstract Developments – Bowker Collection
Concert Properties – Tapestry at Victoria Harbour
Award for Environmental Achievement
BC Housing – Croftonbrook Phase 2
Mike Geric Construction – The Reeve
Green Builder of the Year
Abstract Developments
Città Group
GableCraft Homes
Mike Geric Construction
Verity Construction
Project of the Year – Multi-Family
Abstract Developments – Avery Lane
Abstract Developments – Bowker Collection
Project of the Year – Single Family
Christopher Developments – Fisgard Beach House
GT Mann Contracting, Jenny Martin Design and Ryan Hoyt Designs – Hidden Hills
Novus Properties, Jenny Martin Design and Zebra Design – Magnolia Lane
Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Elevated
Rannala Freeborn Construction – Oculus
Leave a Reply