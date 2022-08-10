VRBA announces 2022 CARE Awards finalists

Finalists for the 2022 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island were announced today by the Victoria Residential Builders Association (VRBA).

“These outstanding CARE Awards Finalists are members of VRBA, representing Canada’s leaders in west coast home design and construction,” says Norm Verbrugge, Chair of the 2022 CARE Awards. “Their projects offer the latest design ideas and professional construction practices for those considering a new home or renovation.”

Gold winners will be announced Friday, September 23 at the CARE Awards gala hosted by CFAX-1070’s Al Ferrabyin the Crystal Ballroom, Fairmont Empress Hotel.

The public will be asked to vote online for the winner of the annual People’s Choice Award from among the Finalists at careawards.ca during the photo display at Hillside Centre from August 29th to September 11th. Voters are entered to win a stay at Long Beach Lodge Resort, the 2002 CARE Awards Project of the Year.

Finalists are selected by a panel of award-winning, industry professionals using criteria such as architectural design, quality workmanship, creative use of space, and energy efficiency. The categories are Residential Planning Design & Construction; Interior Design; Commercial Planning & Design; Customer Service; Sales & Marketing; Special Achievement; and Special Interest.

“The CARE Awards highlight projects ranging from family communities to waterfront dream homes,” says Casey Edge, VRBA Executive Director. “We encourage everyone to view the homes at Hillside Centreand vote for their favourite at careawards.ca .”

Gold winners will be displayed in a full-colour magazine distributed by the Times Colonist and available online at careawards.ca

An online presentation of the winners will be available at CTV-Vancouver Island.

VRBA appreciates the support and generosity of the 2022 CARE Awards sponsors:

Gold: BC Housing; BCCA Employee Benefit Trust; Built Green; FortisBC; Hourigan’s Flooring; McLaren Properties Ltd; Slegg Building Materials; Travelers Insurance Company of Canada; Victoria Real Estate Board

Silver: Coast Capital Savings; Trail Appliances

Bronze: Mike Geric Construction; National Home Warranty

Media: CFAX/CTV; Times Colonist