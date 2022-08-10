VRBA announces 2022 CARE Awards finalists

By Victoria Residential Builders Association
VRBA announces 2022 CARE Awards finalistsCanadian Contractor awards home renovation VRBA
Finalists for the 2022 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island were announced today by the Victoria Residential Builders Association (VRBA).
“These outstanding CARE Awards Finalists are members of VRBA, representing Canada’s leaders in west coast home design and construction,” says Norm Verbrugge, Chair of the 2022 CARE Awards. “Their projects offer the latest design ideas and professional construction practices for those considering a new home or renovation.”
Gold winners will be announced Friday, September 23 at the CARE Awards gala hosted by CFAX-1070’s Al Ferrabyin the Crystal Ballroom, Fairmont Empress Hotel.
The public will be asked to vote online for the winner of the annual People’s Choice Award from among the Finalists at careawards.ca during the photo display at Hillside Centre from August 29th to September 11th. Voters are entered to win a stay at Long Beach Lodge Resort, the 2002 CARE Awards Project of the Year.
Finalists are selected by a panel of award-winning, industry professionals using criteria such as architectural design, quality workmanship, creative use of space, and energy efficiency. The categories are Residential Planning Design & Construction; Interior Design; Commercial Planning & Design; Customer Service; Sales & Marketing; Special Achievement; and Special Interest.
“The CARE Awards highlight projects ranging from family communities to waterfront dream homes,” says Casey Edge, VRBA Executive Director. “We encourage everyone to view the homes at Hillside Centreand vote for their favourite at careawards.ca.”
Gold winners will be displayed in a full-colour magazine distributed by the Times Colonist and available online at careawards.ca.
An online presentation of the winners will be available at CTV-Vancouver Island.
VRBA appreciates the support and generosity of the 2022 CARE Awards sponsors:
Gold: BC Housing; BCCA Employee Benefit Trust; Built Green; FortisBC; Hourigan’s Flooring; McLaren Properties Ltd; Slegg Building Materials; Travelers Insurance Company of Canada; Victoria Real Estate Board
Silver: Coast Capital Savings; Trail Appliances
Bronze: Mike Geric Construction; National Home Warranty
Media: CFAX/CTV; Times Colonist
For more information, visit vrba.ca or contact admin@vrba.ca
Best Entry Level Market Home
GableCraft Homes – Shelton
Patriot Homes – Forum
Best Single Family Detached Spec Home under 2,500 sq. ft.
Jesse Baidwan Developments – Fairfield Cottage
White Wolf Homes – Meadowview
White Wolf Homes and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Nook
Best Single Family Detached Spec Home over 2,500 sq. ft.
GableCraft Homes – Sheffield
Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Marquis
Verity Construction – Westview Rising
Best Single Family Detached Custom Home under $1,000,000
Kahlon Developments and Adapt Design – La vie est belle
Made To Last Custom Homes – Viewscape
Best Single Family Detached Home $1 – 1.2 M
Kahlon Developments – Happy Acres
Made To Last Custom Homes and Hoyt Design Co. – Quamichan Net Zero
White Wolf Homes – Rockwater
Best Single Family Detached Home $1.2 – 2 M
Amity Construction and Samantha Weeks Design Group – The Nancy
Christopher Developments – Ardmore Bay
Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Mareen
Villamar Construction – Scandanavian Retreat
White Wolf Homes – Woodside
Best Single Family Detached Home $2 – $2.4 M
Carsa Construction, IvyHouse Design and Splinters Millworks – Driftwood
Patriot Homes and Adapt Design – Sandhaven
Scansa Construction and Jenny Martin Design – Adelaide
Best Single Family Detached Home over $2.4 M
Christopher Developments – Lands End Muse
Seba Construction and McGeachy Media – Seaview
Zebra Group – Ljós
Best New Subdivision
GableCraft Homes – Royal Bay Phase 4A
Verity Construction – Westview Phase 2
Best Outdoor Space
Carsa Construction and IvyHouse Design – Driftwood
Christopher Developments – Lands End Muse
Seba Construction – Seaview
Best New Home Design under 4,000 sq. ft.
Ivy House Design and Carsa Construction – Driftwood
Made To Last Custom Homes and Hoyt Design Co. – Quamichan Net Zero
Samantha Weeks Design Group and Amity Construction – The Nancy
Villamar Construction – Scandinavian Retreat
Best New Home Design over 4,000 sq. ft.
Christopher Developments – Lands End Muse
Seba Construction – Seaview
White Wolf Homes – Woodside
Best Home Design – Concept
Samantha Weeks Design Group – Allbay
White Wolf Homes – Haven
Best Innovative Feature
Christopher Developments – Lands End Muse
Villamar Construction – Scandinavian Retreat
Best Residential Renovation or Restoration under $1,000,000
Green Island Builders – English Country Reviva
lGreen Island Builders – Falu Rote House
Best Residential Renovation or Restoration over $1,000,000
Bowcey Construction and Step One Design – Oasis
Zebra Group – Freya
Best Traditional Kitchen under 250 sq. ft.
Christopher Developments, Hobson Woodworks and Zebra Design – Ardmore Bay
GableCraft Homes – Sheffield
Made To Last Custom Homes – Viewscape
Samantha Weeks Design Group and Amity Construction – The Nancy
Best Traditional Kitchen over 250 sq. ft.
Carsa Construction, IvyHouse Design and Splinters Millworks – Driftwood
Christopher Developments, Hobson Woodworks and Zebra Interiors – Lands End Muse
Zebra Group – Freya
Best Contemporary Kitchen under 250 sq. ft.
Bowcey Construction and Splinters Millworks – Oasis
Jenny Martin Design – Blackstone
Samantha Weeks Design Group – The Fran
kWhite Wolf Homes – Woodside
White Wolf Homes and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Moravia
Best Contemporary Kitchen over 250 sq. ft.
Jenny Martin Design – Adelaide
Kahlon Developments – La vie est belle
Made To Last Custom Homes – Quamichan Net Zero
Seba Construction, McGeachy Media and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Seaview
Zebra Group – Ljós
Best Bathroom
GableCraft Homes – Sheffield
Jenny Martin Design – Adelaide
White Wolf Homes and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Moravia
Best Master Suite under 500 sq. ft.
Bowcey Construction and Step One Design – Oasis
Samantha Weeks Design Group – The Frank
Samantha Weeks Design Group and Amity Construction – The Nancy
Seba Construction, McGeachy Media and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Seaview
Best Master Suite over 500 sq. ft.
Carsa Construction, IvyHouse Design and Splinters Millworks – Driftwood
Christopher Developments – Lands End Muse
White Wolf Homes – Woodside
Best Interior – Residential Under 3,500 sq. ft.
Bowcey Construction and Step One Design – Oasis
Made To Last Custom Homes – Quamichan Net Zero
Made To Last Custom Homes – Viewscape S
amantha Weeks Design Group – The Frank
Samantha Weeks Design Group and Amity Construction – The Nancy
Best Interior – Residential 3,500 – 5,000 sq. ft.
Christopher Developments and Zebra Interiors – Lands End Muse
IvyHouse Design and Carsa Construction – Driftwood
Jenny Martin Design – Adelaide
Zebra Group – Freya
Best Interior – Residential Over 5,000 sq. ft.
Seba Construction and McGeachy Media – Seaview
Zebra Group – Ljós
Best Custom Millwork under 3,500 sq. ft.
Christopher Developments, Hobson Woodworks and Zebra Group – Lands End Muse
Samantha Weeks Design Group – The Frank
Samantha Weeks Design Group and Amity Construction – The Nancy
Best Custom Millwork 3,500 – 5,000 sq. ft.
Bowcey Construction and Splinters Millworks – Oasis
Splinters Millworks, IvyHouse Design and Carsa Construction – Driftwood
Jenny Martin Design – Adelaide
Zebra Group – Freya
Best Custom Millwork over 5,000 sq. ft.
Patriot Homes – Sandhaven
Seba Construction, McGeachy Media and Thomas Philips Woodworking – Seaview
Best Condominium Project or Mixed-Use Development
Abstract Developments – Fifteen88
BC Housing – Tsawaayuus (Rainbow Gardens)
Concert Properties – Capital Park Residences
Best Customer Service
Concert Properties
Verity Construction
Green Builder of the Year – Small Volume
Green Island Builders
Made To Last Custom Homes
Green Builder of the Year – Large Volume
Abstract Developments
GableCraft Homes
Verity Construction
Project of the Year – Multi-Family
Abstract Developments – Fifteen88
Concert Properties – Capital Park Residences
Project of the Year – Single Family
Amity Construction and Samantha Weeks Design Group – The Nancy
Carsa Construction, IvyHouse Design and Splinters Millworks – Driftwood
Christopher Developments – Lands End Muse
Seba Construction and McGeachy Media – Seaview
White Wolf Homes – Woodsid
