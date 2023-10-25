VRBA announces CARE award winners

Oct. 25, 2023- The Victoria Residential Builders Association (VRBA) announced the Gold winners at the 2023 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island on Oct. 20th.

Fifty-one awards were presented at the 32nd annual event attended by 280 builders, designers, trades and suppliers.

Project of the Year – Single Family went to GT Mann Contracting and Spaciz Design Company for Water’s Edge. Project of the Year – Multi-Family was awarded to Abstract Developments for Bellewood Park.

The popular People’s Choice Award was won by Terry Johal Developments and KB Design for Legato. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Wilf Gorter, Gorter Construction for his leadership in the industry and community.

Two companies received the Building Better Futures Community Award – Aryze Developments for developing much-needed missing-middle housing for young families and Denford Construction Management for their creative retirement communities serving a growing seniors population.

Excellence in Creating Housing Affordability was won by Chard Development for their innovative partnership with BC Housing creating more affordability in two multi-family projects – Haven and Vivid at the Yates.

The Heritage Award for preserving architecture was presented to Goodison Construction and Jenny Martin Design for Laurel Park. Green Builder of the Year promoting sustainable residential construction practices was won by Verity Construction.

The Bill Wansbrough Memorial Award was presented to FortisBC for their partnership with the CRD creating RNG from waste/biogas at the Hartland Landfill addressing both climate change and housing affordability.

“The CARE Awards highlight Canada’s finest West Coast homes, the skilled people behind them, and their contributions to the industry and our community,” says Casey Edge, Executive Director of the Victoria Residential Builders Association, in a press release.

Photos of the winners and finalists will be posted at careawards.ca