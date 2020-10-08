VRBA to hold 2020 CARE Awards as virtual event

The Victoria Residential Builders Association will continue to hold the 29th annual CARE Awards this year as a virtual online event in November.

This year’s CARE Awards Chair is Gordon English, Genco Construction, a VRBA Past President and winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The CARE Awards is the premier industry event showcasing Canada’s leaders in sustainable West Coast design and construction.

CARE Awards Finalists will be judged by a panel of industry professionals using criteria such as design, energy efficiency, quality workmanship, and creative use of space.

For almost three decades, the CARE Awards has been the gold standard for new homes, renovations, kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor living spaces.

During the People’s Choice Award contest, the public will be invited to select the winner of the popular People’s Choice Award from Finalist photos displayed at www.careawards.ca.

2020 CARE Awards Gold winners will be announced and viewed online in November during an event featuring Victoria’s popular radio host Al Ferraby, CFAX .

A full colour CARE Awards magazine highlighting the gold winners will be distributed in the Times Colonist and online at careawards.ca.

Planning a new home or renovation? Visit vrba.ca and submit an Expression of Interest to our members. Perhaps your project will become a 2021 CARE Awards winner!