Waterloo construction business wins WSIB award

Just Working Construction won $10,000 in the WSIB’s 2022 awards honouring leadership in health and safety.

Photo courtesy of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

Ontario’s Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) announced the winners of its 2022 Business Health and Safety Leadership Awards last week, which recognize the health and safety achievements of independently owned and operated businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

Just Working Construction Inc. in Waterloo, Ont., won the top prize in this years’ competition. The WSIB recognized the company, which provides newcomers to Canada employment so they can re-learn the trades, for its daily, weekly and monthly health-and-safety meetings. Just Working Construction was also recognized for translating new policies and procedures to ensure staff understanding.

Sudbury’s Northern Equipment Rentals was also amongst the winners, picking up a second-place prize. The company has been a leader in equipment and crane rentals in Sudbury for more than 40 years. To boost employee engagement, they formalized health-and-safety communication, enabling employees to document maintenance needs, post photos of hazards, and write daily messages of encouragement.

