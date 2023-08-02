WCB Nova Scotia welcomes Karen Adams as CEO

Aug., 2, 2023 – Karen Adams will be the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia’s (WCB) new Chief Executive Officer.

Adams was recognized in 2017 as one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women’s Executive Network, and was voted by her peers as “CEO of the Year” by Wealth Professional in 2019.

She has held leadership positions in organizations around the world, including serving as President and CEO of Fundserv Inc, a financial technology firm serving the investment fund industry across Canada. She has also served as President and CEO of the Alberta Pensions Services Corporation, and held a number of senior executive positions internationally with HSBC Bank.

Adams holds an MBA from the University of British Columbia and undergraduate degree in economics and mathematics from Queens University, as well as an ICD.D designation from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.