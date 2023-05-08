May 8, 2023 – Bioheat Week has arrived – an inaugural spotlight on woody biomass heating solutions. For a full five days, Canadian Biomass magazine is promoting bioheat projects to potential customers and project developers across the country, in partnership with eight other national media brands.

They’ve got tons of great content coming at you this week, both new articles from our partners and feature stories, columns, and research on bioheat solutions available to industries nationwide.

Bioheat Week 2023 includes two special, free-to-attend webinars:

Our Bioheat Week landing page will become a year-round hub for industry and curious minds to learn best practices and find the latest information on bioheat.

Find the landing page here and welcome to Bioheat Week 2023!

