Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Biomass staff   

Welcome to Bioheat Week 2023

Canadian Contractor

May 8, 2023 – Bioheat Week has arrived – an inaugural spotlight on woody biomass heating solutions. For a full five days, Canadian Biomass magazine is promoting bioheat projects to potential customers and project developers across the country, in partnership with eight other national media brands.

They’ve got tons of great content coming at you this week, both new articles from our partners and feature stories, columns, and research on bioheat solutions available to industries nationwide.

Bioheat Week 2023 includes two special, free-to-attend webinars:

  1. TODAY: Advancing Wood Pellet Heating Systems in Canada
  2. Wednesday, May 10: Biomass heating: A low cost and low carbon option

Our Bioheat Week landing page will become a year-round hub for industry and curious minds to learn best practices and find the latest information on bioheat.

Advertisement

Find the landing page here and welcome to Bioheat Week 2023!

This article is part of the Bioheat Week 2023Read more articles about bioheat in Canada.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
The inaugural Bioheat Week is coming soon!
HAVAN will host Residential Construction Career Expo next week
CCA welcomes Brendan Nobes as Chair of its 2022-2023 Board of Directors
Budget 2023 considers trades, net-zero, apprenticeships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.