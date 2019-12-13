What happens when contractors aren’t alert
"Disoriented" contractors drove onto an airport runway
December 13, 2019 by Rob Blackstien
The contractors were driving in their company vehicle, and had permits to drive on the airside roadways and aprons. However, based on a “miscommunication,” the driver “became disorientated and drove onto the active runway,” the report states.
Just then, an A300-600 freighter aircraft was lining up for takeoff, having received clearance. Fortunately, an airport staff member saw the contractors on the runway and immediately contacted the controller, who cancelled the plane’s takeoff clearance in the nick of time.
See? Paying attention on the job is extremely important! You may not get run over by a plane, but clearly, bad things can and will happen.
