What to do when your workers refuse to work

Right to know. Right to participate. Right to refuse. The province of Ontario has guaranteed these three basic employee rights since 1979. The Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) outlines the three basic employee rights legally guaranteed to workers. You may have heard of some or all these rights. But do you know what they mean?

It is an employer’s legal responsibility to ensure that their company’s workspace is safe and workers are safe. Simply put, the “right to refuse” means that Ontarians have the right to refuse work they think is unsafe without fear of any reprisal. Unsurprisingly, due to the dangers of COVID-19, the rate of work refusals in Ontario is increasing. | READ MORE