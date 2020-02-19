What’s your favourite worksite song?

February 19, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

Hey Contractor Nation, here’s your chance to help form history as we work on the ultimate Canadian Contractor musical playlist.

Here’s the deal: we’d like you to ask your site super to poll his or her workers and find out what are their favourite songs to listen to on the worksite. You can supply as many songs as you like (the more, the better!), but if you’re submitting more than one song, please rank them from No. 1 to whatever, in order of preference. Ideally, you will include the full song name and the artist.

You can either leave a comment here, or email me at rob.blackstien@rogers.com to submit your lists!

Thanks in advance, and rock on!