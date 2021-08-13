White Cap expands Canadian operations with acquisition of National Concrete Accessories

White Cap Supply Canada Inc. reports it has closed on the previously announced agreement to acquire National Concrete Accessories Canada Inc., an Alberta corporation. NCA is now part of White Cap Supply Canada, which is comprised of Brafasco and Brock White Canada, forming a single Canadian business.

This combined business, which is intended to mirror the long-term success of White Cap in the United States, will be led by Vasken Altounian as Business Unit President and Neil Fast as Regional Vice President, and will report into Alan Sollenberger, President of White Cap.

“We are very excited about this milestone as it allows us to accelerate what we set out to do when the Brafasco and Brock White Canada teams first combined on October 19, 2020,” said Vasken Altounian, Business Unit President of White Cap Supply Canada. “White Cap Supply Canada strives to become the leading construction products and services distributor in Canada that is best known for an unmatched commitment to living by our company values and to providing exceptional service for our customers.”

“I am excited for the new opportunities this acquisition will provide our White Cap team and we look forward to growing stronger thanks to the incredible talent joining us from NCA,” said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. “The depth of products, services, and knowledge that NCA brings in concrete forming and accessories complements Brafasco’s specialty in fasteners, tools, and safety products and BWC’s portfolio of building envelope, concrete accessories, masonry, and geotechnical products.”

This acquisition is the first for White Cap since becoming an independent company in October 2020.