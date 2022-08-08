Canadian Contractor

By The Toronto Star   

Why a design-build firm is the best choice for your next new build or renovation project

Canadian Contractor design-build home renovation

When homeowners are looking to begin the process of building their dream custom home, figuring out where they should start can often be confusing. While design ideas, finishes, or their vision of what the final project might look like can be exciting to think about, homeowners should consider seeking out a full-service design-build firm that can help to simplify this complicated process from initial conception to construction, all in one place. The Toronto Star reports. | READ MORE

