Wilsonart partners with HomeSphere

Wilsonart has announced that it will team up with HomeSphere to better serve the homebuilder market. The newly formed partnership will help Wilsonart expand and foster relationships with the new residential community through a special incentives program.

“With housing starts on the rise, the residential construction market is a significant growth opportunity for Wilsonart,” said Andrew Korzen, U.S. and Canada vice president of sales at Wilsonart. “HomeSphere’s extensive network and unique incentive program will help us to communicate more efficiently and effectively with this important audience about Wilsonart’s best-in-class products and service.”

HomeSphere connects builders directly with manufacturers to explore new brands and discuss product availability, distribution, lead times and more, to help builders keep budgets and timelines on track. The company introduced the first proprietary rebate management platform for builders more than 20 years ago. Today, more than 2,600 U.S. homebuilders use My HomeSphere to access exclusive incentives, connect with leading building product manufacturers and add millions of dollars back to the bottom line every year.

“Wilsonart engineered surfaces are a much needed and welcome addition to our platform,” said Greg Schwarzer, CEO of HomeSphere. “With recent rising prices and extended lead times on building materials, homebuilders in our platform can meet project timelines with Wilsonart’s manufactured in the U.S.A. surfaces that are known throughout the industry for superior style and durability.”

Advertisement

“Between the breadth and versatility of our full residential offering and our ability to navigate the current supply challenges, Wilsonart is uniquely positioned to provide builders with both superior products and service,” added Korzen.

Through the HomeSphere marketplace, qualified builders can now access significant incentives on Wilsonart surfaces. Wilsonart collections that are eligible for HomeSphere rebates include Wilsonart® Laminate, Wilsonart® THINSCAPE® Performance Tops, Wilsonart® Solid Surface, Wilsonart® Solid Surface Kitchen Sinks, Wilsonart® Quartz and the Wetwall™ Water-Proof Wall Panel System. Final rebate amounts are based on product selections and quantities.

To access the exclusive Wilsonart incentives/rebates, homebuilders must have a My HomeSphere® account.