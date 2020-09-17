Winners announced for 2020 CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2020 CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence. This year there were once again over 700 entries—the best of the best from all across Canada—in this competition that recognizes excellence in Canadian housing in new homes, renovations, community development, and residential marketing. Nearly 200 judges from across the country were involved in selecting the winning entries.

Finalists, runners-up, and winners were presented during a virtual gala that brought together people from coast to coast. A highlight of the event was watching the winners’ reactions as they accepted their accolades.

Milestone Builder Group from Edmonton, Alberta, was the winner of the 2020 Design Excellence Awards for their cumulative results in the new home categories. They were also the winner in the ‘Detached Home, Production, 2,401 to 2,800 square feet’ category and in the marketing category for ‘Direct Promotion – Print.’

The 2020 Marketing Excellence Award for overall success in marketing categories went to Rosehaven Homes in Oakville, Ontario. Rosehaven also took home the marketing awards for ‘Digital Media Campaign – Mid to High-Rise,’ and ‘Print Ad.’

For the first time in 2020, the competition awarded a Renovation Excellence Award for best overall performance in the home renovation categories. The inaugural award went to Paine Construction and Design in Kelowna, BC, who also won for ‘Whole Home Renovation –$150,000 to $300,000’ and ‘Whole Home Renovation – over $1 million.’

Another first this year was the Entry-Level Home Affordability Award, which was given to Blue Ocean Construction Inc. in Burnaby, BC for their project “The Small Home Initiative.”

Other significant winners included Minto Communities who won the Net Zero Home Award, Supreme Homes and Premiere Island Homes who took home the Modular Innovation Award, and Macdonald Lakeshore Properties LP, who won for Community Development.

“Our members take tremendous pride in providing homes in the communities that Canadians need and love, from rental apartments to custom homes, from affordable entry-level units to luxury dream homes, and everything in between. Our members used the latest technology from modular construction to net zero, and renovate older homes too. The innovation and design that we saw this year truly showcases our industry, and we are so proud of today’s winners and finalists,” said CHBA CEO Kevin Lee.