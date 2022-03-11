Wolseley Canada donates a portion of toilet sales to support clean water initiatives

To celebrate World Plumbing Day on Friday March 11, 2022, and World Water Day on March 22, Wolseley Canada announces a portion of all toilet sales will be donated to Water First, an organization dedicated to working collaboratively with Indigenous communities in Canada to address water challenges through education and training.

This campaign kicks off on World Plumbing Day March 11 and runs until March 31, 2022.

Wolseley Canada is donating funds and helping to drive awareness with customers, vendors and partners about the complex water challenges faced by many Indigenous communities in Canada. Currently, 35% of First Nations communities in Ontario are under a drinking water advisory.

“World Plumbing Day is a great opportunity to bring visibility to this important cause,” says Sébastien Laforge, President, Wolseley Canada. “Wolseley is proud to support sustainable clean water initiatives that will have a positive impact on so many Canadians.”

By supporting the Water First organization, Wolseley is investing in technical skills training to support Indigenous communities to complete water quality studies and restoration projects to strengthen fisheries and improve water quality.

Water First is Canada’s leading charitable organization dedicated to working with Indigenous communities to build capacity locally, collaborating to address both drinking water and environmental concerns. Through education, training, and meaningful collaboration, they support sustainable solutions to last generations.