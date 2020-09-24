Wolseley Canada implements mandatory face coverings at all locations

To protect the health and safety of our associates, customers and vendor partners, Wolseley Canada has enforced the mandatory wearing of face coverings at all locations starting Sept. 21. A growing body of scientific research suggests the wearing of masks or face coverings is an adequate safety measure to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Wolseley Canada’s mandatory face coverings policy will include exemptions for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons, children under the age of two, and other reasonable accommodations. The wearing of face coverings is in addition to the safety protocols that Wolseley Canada put in place, earlier this year, including limited branch capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

“The health and safety of our associates, customers and vendors is atop priority for our organization,” said Kevin Fancey, President of Wolseley Canada. “As we approach cold and flu season, we want to take every necessary precaution to ensure we continue to keep everyone safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We all have a part to play in protecting our community. At Wolseley Canada, we believe the next best step is enforcing the mandatory wearing of face coverings.”

Customers who do not have a face covering are encouraged to take advantage of Wolseley Canada’s contactless options for ordering. This includes online orders on Wolseley Express (for plumbing, HVAC/R and Waterworks customers), Express Pick-Up, and curbside pick-up. Information about Wolseley Canada’s health and safety protocols can be found on the company’s website.