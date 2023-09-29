Wolseley Canada Indigenous Student Bursary reaches $150,000 milestone

Sept. 29, 2023 – Wolseley Canada’s Indigenous Student Bursary reaches $150,000 milestone in its third year providing support for Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education.

Launched in 2021 in partnership with Indspire as part of Wolseley Canada’s recognition of Truth and Reconciliation Day, the Indigenous Student Bursary is part of the Building Brighter Futures program. It provides funding for individual First Nation, Inuit and Metis students enrolled in full- and part-time studies in college, university, skilled trades, apprenticeships and technology programs.

“It is important to Wolseley Canada that we give back to the communities where we work and live,” says Kim Forgues, Vice President of Human Resources at Wolseley Canada, in a press release.

Wolseley Canada annually contributes $25,000 to the fund, which the Government of Canada matches for a total of $50,000 each year.

For more information about the Wolseley Canada Indigenous Student Bursary or to apply, visit indspirefunding.ca.

Applications deadlines are November 1, 2023, and February 1, 2024.