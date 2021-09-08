Wolseley Canada names Mark Gallant VP, Supply Chain

Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Gallant as Vice-President, Supply Chain.

Mark, who spent the last 12 years at The Home Depot, will begin his new role September 7, 2021, in Wolseley Canada’s head office in Burlington, Ont.

“Mark brings deep experience to Wolseley Canada, which includes building, operating and transforming supply chain departments and growing digital commerce sales,” says Sébastien Laforge, President of Wolseley Canada. “As we continue to grow our business across the country, we are excited to bring him on to the team.”

Prior to his time with The Home Depot, Mark spent 11 years at Accenture, a global consulting firm, as Senior Manager and Practice Leader for Supply Chain Strategy, where he provided strategic counsel to a large roster of organizations.

Mark holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Windsor. He is an instructor for the Master’s certificate in Supply Chain and Logistics Management at the Schulich School of Business.

When asked about the change, Mark commented, “Wolseley Canada is a customer centric organization, with a keen focus on growth. I am looking forward to helping the team accomplish its objectives.”