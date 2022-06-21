Wolseley Canada opens new 12,000-square-foot branch in Vernon, B.C.

Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest branch in Vernon on June 28, 2022.

The Vernon branch is a 12,000-square-foot facility located at 4227 25A Avenue and offers the full assortment of Wolseley Canada’s plumbing and HVAC products.

This location is managed by Neal Tomlinson. “We are so excited to have our doors open ready to serve customers in Vernon and surrounding areas,” says Tomlinson. “Wolseley is expanding to meet the growing needs of our plumbing and HVAC commercial contractor customers in this area.”

At the grand opening on June 28, the first 100 customers will receive free gifts, and the first 50 customers to spend $750 or more will receive a free Carhartt jacket. There will also be raffles for a chance to win an Apple watch or Apple iPad. Neal and his team are ready to bring customers the service, expertise, and products they’ve come to expect from Wolseley.

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley’s team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional’s choice across the country.