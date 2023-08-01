Wolseley Canada welcomes Alex Nahvi as Ontario GM

Aug. 1, 2023 – Wolseley Canada has appointed Alex Nahvi as the new general manager for Ontario.

Nahvi will assume responsibility for overseeing various aspects of the company’s operations in the province, including organizational planning, budgeting, cost control, and sales.

Nahvi comes from a 21-year tenure with Wolseley Canada’s parent company, Ferguson PLC. His journey within the organization started in the warehouse and has seen him progress through various roles such as counter associate, inside and outside sales representative, branch manager, and branch area manager. He has also served in leadership capacities, including a five-year tenure as the director of residential trade and counter in the Upper Midwest region, followed by three years as the director of branch management.