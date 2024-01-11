Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

Women in Construction 2024 to explore careers beyond the trades, work-life balance and more

Canadian Contractor

Jan. 11, 2024 – Our fourth annual Women in Construction event is set to take place on March 7, kicking off at 1:00 p.m. E.T.

A collaboration between 10 leading construction trade publications, Women in Construction 2024 is designed to help construction professionals discover the insights needed to navigate the evolving demands for women in construction, on and off the jobsite.

This is your opportunity to engage in conversations with industry leaders, explore careers beyond the trades, discuss work-life balance, dive into the world of affinity groups, participate in interactive panels and more!

More information can be found by visiting: https://www.women-in-construction.ca/virtual-events/women-in-construction-2024/

