WRLA promoting donations to Red Cross for Ukraine
March 16, 2022
By WRLA
By WRLA
March 16, 2022
By WRLA
By WRLA
As the hostilities continue to grow in Ukraine so does the need for humanitarian support.
Following many conversations with members, the WRLA has organized a donation portal to unite our members and industry partners to help provide additional support during this humanitarian crisis.
For more information or take make corporate or individual donations, please visit the following link: https://www.redcross.ca/UkraineCrisis/WRLA
Advertisement
Print this page
Related
Tags
Leave a Reply