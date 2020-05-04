2021 colour trends, pantone palettes explored in webinars from IHA

May 4, 2020 by International Housewares Association

The key to attracting consumers’ eyes in the coming years is through combining colors in new and unexpected ways, says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute and color expert for the International Housewares Association (IHA). And how does this color innovation translate to new products?

A pair of webinars next week by Eiseman and Laurie Pressman, vice president, Pantone Color Institute., will present the Monday keynote Eiseman would have given at The Inspired Home Show 2020 in March and a companion program showing how the 2021 Pantone home interiors color palette is illustrated by new products that were to be part of the Pantone ColorWatch display at the Show.

Eiseman’s educational session, “Innovation: The Key to Success Through Color + Trends,” will be presented Tuesday, May 5 at 2 p.m. CDT followed by a live Q&A session with her. Viewers will be able to submit questions during the webinar for Eiseman to answer afterward.

“Innovation is a big buzzword right now, not just in housewares but in many different industries,” Eiseman says. “It’s about answering a need for something edgier and, in some cases, irreverent. That’s not to discard the fact that some consumers have a certain comfort level with some colors. You have to honor that by combining those traditional color favorites with other unexpected colors or in unexpected ways.”

In her program at 2 p.m. CDT, Thursday, May 7, Pressman will bring the PANTONEVIEW home + interiors 2021 color trends to life by digitally recreating the Pantone ColorWatch trend display attendees would have seen at the Show. Featuring the trend panels created for the Show, she will highlight product submissions from exhibitors to illustrate how Pantone’s 2021 color trends will be showing up across the housewares industry.

To register for Eiseman’s session click here ; registration for Pressman’s program is available here.

Because The Inspired Home Show was canceled due to Covid-19 concerns, educational sessions from the Show are posted on the Show’s website at TheInspiredHomeShow.com/education, including Tom Mirabile’s keynote session and presentations from the Innovation Theater and Smart Talks stage.

In addition, photo galleries for the New Product Showcase, Trending Today Preview, Inventors’ Corner exhibitors and the IHA Global Innovation Awards for Product Design are posted on TheInspiredHomeShow.com