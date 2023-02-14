CostCertified, Renoworks partner to streamline designing, pricing of homes

The software providers are teaming up to sell an all-in-one solution for roofing contractors and exterior remodelers.

Home renovation software providers Renoworks Software Inc. and CostCertified have formed a strategic partnership and mutual reseller agreement for Canadian and U.S. customers.

The partnership calls for the companies to sell an all-in-one solution for roofing contractors and exterior remodelers that combines Renoworks’ home design visualization technology with CostCertified’s technology that de-risks construction workflows.

“This joint solution will streamline the process of designing and pricing home renovations, saving contractors time and increasing their efficiency,” the companies said in a Feb. 14 news release. “[We] will work together to sell and promote this new solution through existing manufacturer channels, as well as leverage CostCertified’s strong sales team of over 50 employees.”

“Our integration with Renoworks’ home design visualization is a natural fit with our construction estimating platform,” said Michael Bignold, founder and CEO of CostCertified. “By combining our solution with Renoworks’ industry-leading visualization technology, we can offer remodelers and roofing contractors a more comprehensive solution that streamlines the design, pricing and quoting process, and gives them a competitive edge in the market. In addition, Renoworks’ vast manufacturing network and digital product library opens up avenues for growth for both companies, and ultimately impact all stakeholders in the industry.”

“The home design-to-project delivery process between homeowner and contractor remains one of the most lengthy and inefficient processes for home renovation projects today,” said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Calgary-based Renoworks. “Lack of project clarity both in design and pricing can delay project completion, increase costs, facilitate miscommunications, and decrease trust – any of which can cause unnecessary frustration among homeowner customers and lost jobs for contractors. Together, [we] will work to bring this innovative solution to market and drive adoption among roofing contractors and remodelers looking to improve their project delivery process and provide a better experience for homeowners.”