Canada Digital Adoption Plan: Stream I overview

If you are a small business owner who wants to reach more customers online, you may be eligible for a microgrant of up to $2,400 and access to a network of digital advisors through the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) Stream I: Grow Your Business Online.

What is CDAP Stream I?

CDAP Stream I is a federal program that aims to help up to 90,000 customer-facing businesses adopt digital technologies related to e-commerce capabilities and increase their digital presence. The program is delivered by third-party organizations that have expertise and experience in helping local and regional businesses go digital.

What are the benefits of CDAP Stream I?

Advertisement

By participating in CDAP Stream I, you can:

– Receive a microgrant of up to $2,400 to cover the costs of adopting digital technologies such as digital storefronts and e-commerce platforms.

– Create or improve your online presence and reach more customers locally and globally.

– Learn new skills and best practices for digital marketing, e-commerce, cybersecurity, and more.

Who can apply for CDAP Stream I?

The Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) Stream I offers funding for for-profit businesses, including social enterprises and cooperatives, that are registered or incorporated. To qualify, your business should be consumer-facing, have at least one employee besides the owner or report at least $30,000 in annual revenue. Upon approval of your application, you will have a six-month window to submit all required paperwork and invoices. This period ensures ample time for accurate documentation of your digital adoption strategy and necessary financial records.

However, corporate chains, franchises, registered charities, multi-level marketing companies, brokerage firms, businesses involved in online reselling or drop-shipping with third-party suppliers, and wholesale, distribution, or manufacturing businesses (unless selling directly to consumers) are not eligible for Stream I.

__________________________________________________________________________

Scott Newman, owner of New Ridge Finishing, is an experienced user of the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). Having successfully navigated both Stream I and Stream II applications, Scott offers a free CDAP consultancy service to help streamline the complex application process for other businesses. Reach out to Scott for insights based on his firsthand experience and expertise in navigating government funding pathways.

Contact Info:

Direct Cell: 647-774-4084

Email: cdap@newridgerefinishing.com or scott@zeropercentloan.ca