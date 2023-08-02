Canada Digital Adoption Plan: Stream II overview

If you are a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) in Canada, you may be eligible for the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) Stream II: Boost Your Business Technology grant. This grant covers about 90 per cent of the cost of a digital adoption plan evaluated at a maximum of $15,000. A digital adoption plan is a document that outlines the technologies that can help your business grow online, reduce costs, better manage inventory and more.

But what exactly is a digital adoption plan and how can you get one? In this article, I will explain the CDAP digital adoption plan guide and template, the steps to follow to get a digital advisor and a digital adoption plan, and the benefits of having a digital adoption plan for your business.

What is a digital adoption plan?

A digital adoption plan is a document that provides an overview of your current digital maturity level, your business goals and challenges, and the recommended technologies and solutions that can help you achieve your objectives. A digital adoption plan also includes an implementation roadmap, a budget estimate, and a list of potential vendors and partners.

A digital adoption plan is not a one-size-fits-all solution. It is tailored to your specific business needs and sector. It takes into account your existing digital tools and capabilities, as well as your gaps and opportunities for improvement.

A digital adoption plan is not a binding contract. It is a guide that helps you make informed decisions about your digital transformation journey. You can choose to implement all or some of the recommendations in your digital adoption plan, depending on your priorities and resources.

How can you get a digital adoption plan?

To get a digital adoption plan, you need to apply for the CDAP Stream II: Boost Your Business Technology grant. Here are the steps to follow:

Complete an online digital needs assessment (DNA) on the CDAP portal. This will help you identify your strengths and weaknesses across various aspects of your business, such as strategy, customer experience, operations, technology, and cybersecurity. You will also get an overall score of your digital maturity level. If you are eligible for the grant, you will be pre-approved for up to $15,000 (90 per cent of the cost of a digital adoption plan). You will then have access to an online marketplace of qualified digital advisors who can help you create a digital adoption plan. Once connected with the digital advisor, you will sign an agreement with them to develop a digital adoption plan. The agreement will include the scope of work, the timeline, and the cost of the service. Work with your digital advisor to create a digital adoption plan that meets the CDAP requirements and your business needs. You should collaborate closely with your digital advisor and provide feedback along the way. When your digital adoption plan is completed, upload it and the invoice to the CDAP portal. Once accepted, you will receive the grant to cover 90 per cent of the cost of the service.

What are the benefits of having a digital adoption plan?

Having a digital adoption plan can help you:

– Gain clarity on your current digital situation and your future goals

– Discover new technologies and solutions that can improve your business performance

– Learn how to implement and use the recommended technologies effectively

– Save time and money by avoiding trial-and-error or unnecessary investments

– Access additional support and funding from CDAP and other sources

The recommendations in your digital adoption plan are designed to help you increase your online sales, reduce your costs, better manage your inventory, enhance your customer experience, streamline your operations, improve your cybersecurity, and more.

__________________________________________________________________________

Scott Newman, owner of New Ridge Finishing, is an experienced user of the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). Having successfully navigated both Stream I and Stream II applications, Scott offers a free CDAP consultancy service to help streamline the complex application process for other businesses. Reach out to Scott for insights based on his firsthand experience and expertise in navigating government funding pathways.

Contact Info:

Direct Cell: 647-774-4084

Email: cdap@newridgerefinishing.com or scott@zeropercentloan.ca