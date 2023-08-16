Canada Digital Adoption Plan: wage subsidy

If you are a small or medium-sized business owner who wants to adopt new technologies and improve your online presence, you may be eligible for a wage subsidy of up to $7,300 from the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP).

In this article, we will focus on the Stream II and benefits of the wage subsidy for hiring a student or recent graduate (between the age of 18 and 30) as part of your digital transformation and adoption initiatives.

What is the wage subsidy?

The wage subsidy is a financial incentive that covers up to 75 per cent of the wages of a student or recent graduate who works for your business for a minimum of 12 weeks and a maximum of 24 weeks. The maximum amount of the subsidy is $7,300 per employee.

The wage subsidy is designed to help you hire qualified talent who can assist you with your digital adoption plan, such as creating or updating your website, setting up an online store, using social media or digital marketing tools, or implementing new software or hardware.

The wage subsidy is part of the funded work placement program offered through the CDAP Stream II program. The program also provides access to a network of mentors, coaches, and industry experts who can guide you through your digital transformation journey.

You will need to provide information about your business, your digital adoption plan, and the student or recent graduate you want to hire. You will also need to sign an agreement with the partner organization and follow their reporting requirements.

The partner organization will review your application and notify you of the outcome. If your application is approved, you will receive the wage subsidy as a reimbursement after you pay your employee.

Benefits of the wage subsidy

The wage subsidy can help you achieve your digital transformation goals by:

– Reducing your hiring costs and increasing your cash flow

– Attracting and retaining skilled talent who can bring fresh ideas and perspectives to your business

– Enhancing your digital capabilities and competitiveness

– Supporting the development of the next generation of digital workers

